Fieldhouse for the Homeless asks officials for help

The Fieldhouse for the Homeless went before the Forrest County Board of Supervisors Monday to ask for funding for their shelter.

Director, Cynthia Young said the need for their services has increased tremendously over the last year.

“We just have a large number right now, there’s a huge problem,” Young explained, “Just about every day at the Fieldhouse, somebody shows up that doesn’t have somewhere to stay.”

Young said Fieldhouse for the Homeless has more people than they can financially handle.

She said they need about $10,000 per month to provide services to the homeless, and the shelter depends solely on individual donations.

“There are churches that are really supporting our efforts, but we need more response the need has gotten bigger,” Young added.

Young and those she serves want officials to help.

“We’re starting a new campaign which is called Matthew 25, and we’re going to be coming to different churches and individuals in mass campaign, going to get people to support our efforts in helping the homeless,” Young explained.

Young is waiting for a decision from the Forrest County Board of Supervisors.

