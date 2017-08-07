Large apartment complex coming to the Petal area

Three suspects who were indicted by the state auditor for embezzlement from the Wayne County School District were in court Monday.More >>
Three suspects who were indicted by the state auditor for embezzlement from the Wayne County School District were in court Monday.More >>
The city of Petal will soon be getting a new apartment complex. An attorney for York Development came before the Forrest County Board of Supervisors today asking for a public hearing to be held to answer questions about the project and the need for a Tax Increment Financing. The upscale apartment project has an estimated price tag of nearly $15 million. With 132 units, York Development officials say that the apartments will be the nicest in the area with many of amenities...More >>
The city of Petal will soon be getting a new apartment complex. An attorney for York Development came before the Forrest County Board of Supervisors today asking for a public hearing to be held to answer questions about the project and the need for a Tax Increment Financing. The upscale apartment project has an estimated price tag of nearly $15 million. With 132 units, York Development officials say that the apartments will be the nicest in the area with many of amenities...More >>
An engineer contracted by the city of Petal took the time to review the roads inside of the city.More >>
An engineer contracted by the city of Petal took the time to review the roads inside of the city.More >>
Sacred Heart school has started the new school year with a leadership change.More >>
Sacred Heart school has started the new school year with a leadership change.More >>
A Hub City woman who was charged with murder over the weekend made her initial appearance in court Monday.More >>
A Hub City woman who was charged with murder over the weekend made her initial appearance in court Monday.More >>