Sacred Heart starts school year with new principal

Sacred Heart school has started the new school year with a leadership change.

Mike Ladner, Superintendent of Education for Sacred Heart, announced that Brian McCrory retired as headmaster from the school in July.

Dr. Elizabeth Yankay was named the new High School principal and will succeed McCrory.

Yankay has 27 years of teaching and administrative experience.] She is a native of southwest Louisiana received her BS degree from Louisiana State University and began her teaching career in Columbia, MS as a home economics teacher.

She received her MS in Family and Consumer Sciences Education and her PhD in Educational Leadership and Administration from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Yankay has taught Home Economics, Family and Consumer Studies, and Occupational Child Care. Administrative positions have included Director of Career and Technical Education for the Picayune School District, Adult Basic Education Director for the Picayune School District, and Assistant Principal and Vocational Director for Pearl River County Schools. Dr. Yankay retired after serving four years as the Superintendent of Forrest County Agricultural High School.

Yankay and her husband George are members of Sacred Heart Church and reside in the Bellevue Community..

