Sacred Heart starts school year with new principal - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sacred Heart starts school year with new principal

Elizabeth Yankay. Source: Sacred Heart Elizabeth Yankay. Source: Sacred Heart
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Sacred Heart school has started the new school year with a leadership change.

Mike Ladner, Superintendent of Education for Sacred Heart, announced that Brian McCrory retired as headmaster from the school in July.

Dr. Elizabeth Yankay was named the new High School principal and will succeed McCrory. 

Yankay has 27 years of teaching and administrative experience.] She is a native of southwest Louisiana received her BS degree from Louisiana State University and began her teaching career in Columbia, MS as a home economics teacher.

She received her MS in Family and Consumer Sciences Education and her PhD in Educational Leadership and Administration from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Yankay has taught Home Economics, Family and Consumer Studies, and Occupational Child Care.  Administrative positions have included Director of Career and Technical Education for the Picayune School District, Adult Basic Education Director for the Picayune School District, and Assistant Principal and Vocational Director for Pearl River County Schools. Dr. Yankay retired after serving four years as the Superintendent of Forrest County Agricultural High School.

Yankay and her husband George are members of Sacred Heart Church and reside in the Bellevue Community..

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Charges dropped, hearing continued in Wayne Co. embezzlement case

    Charges dropped, hearing continued in Wayne Co. embezzlement case

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:50:46 GMT
    Source: RNNSource: RNN

    Three suspects who were indicted by the state auditor for embezzlement from the Wayne County School District were in court Monday.  

    More >>

    Three suspects who were indicted by the state auditor for embezzlement from the Wayne County School District were in court Monday.  

    More >>

  • Large apartment complex coming to the Petal area

    Large apartment complex coming to the Petal area

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:38:59 GMT
    Proposed location for new apartment complex.Proposed location for new apartment complex.

    The city of Petal will soon be getting a new apartment complex. An attorney for York Development came before the Forrest County Board of Supervisors today asking for a public hearing to be held to answer questions about the project and the need for a Tax Increment Financing. The upscale apartment project has an estimated price tag of nearly $15 million. With 132 units, York Development officials say that the apartments will be the nicest in the area with many of amenities...

    More >>

    The city of Petal will soon be getting a new apartment complex. An attorney for York Development came before the Forrest County Board of Supervisors today asking for a public hearing to be held to answer questions about the project and the need for a Tax Increment Financing. The upscale apartment project has an estimated price tag of nearly $15 million. With 132 units, York Development officials say that the apartments will be the nicest in the area with many of amenities...

    More >>

  • Petal roads reviewed by engineer

    Petal roads reviewed by engineer

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:29:15 GMT
    Petal roads reviewed by engineer. Photo credit WDAM.Petal roads reviewed by engineer. Photo credit WDAM.

    An engineer contracted by the city of Petal took the time to review the roads inside of the city. 

    More >>

    An engineer contracted by the city of Petal took the time to review the roads inside of the city. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly