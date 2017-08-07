Hub City murder suspect appears in court - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hub City murder suspect appears in court

Jonicqua Moffett. Source: HPD Jonicqua Moffett. Source: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hub City woman who was charged with murder over the weekend made her initial appearance in court Monday. 

Jonicqua Moffett is accused of killing her boyfriend Cordaeil Miller, 26, early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Dabbs Street.

Her bond set at $500,000 during her initial appearance.

The scene: 

Hattiesburg police responded to an altercation between the victim and suspect in the 900 block of Dabbs Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Moffett was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Hattiesburg Police Department for questioning. 

Miller was transported from the scene by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Miller died from what appears to be at least one stab wound to the side of the chest, and the body is being sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

