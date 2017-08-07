Waiting for a Cure Foundation preparing for fundraisers, breast cancer awareness events

Petal School District welcomed back their students this morning. Both the middle and high schools started at 8 a.m. Petal Primary, Petal Elementary and Petal Upper Elementary have a staggered start over the next few days. Students with the last names A-L will start today, and kids with the last names M-Z will begin classes tomorrow. All lower school children are expected back to school on Wednesday to start the 2017-2018 school year. This year, the school district's motto is ...