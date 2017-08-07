Waiting for a Cure Foundation preparing for fundraisers, breast - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Waiting for a Cure Foundation preparing for fundraisers, breast cancer awareness events

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Waiting for a Cure Foundation raises money to help the needs of breast cancer patients and survivors – as well as their families.   The foundation has plans for a series of events.  For more details on the following, like www.facebook.com/WaitingForACure/ or call 601-620-6421.

  • Celebrity Waiter Night, September 25, 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Chesterfield's in Hattiesburg.   The celebrity waitstaff includes Father Tommy Conway, Mike Garner, Bradley  Myers and Butch Benedict. 
  • Pink Men's Car Wash, October 21st, 9 a.m. until noon, fire station across from Petro Motors.
  • Give Back Night, October 24th, McAlister's on Hardy Street.   Mention Waiting For a Cure when your order is placed and the foundation get a percentage of your order's sale.
  • More events are being prepared as of this writing.  Link the foundation's Facebook page for more details.
