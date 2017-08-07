Authorities working car vs. train accident in Petal

Emergency officials are investigating a truck v.s. train accident in Petal off Why 11.

One man was inside the truck, but escaped his vehicle before the train hit it on the front and back ends. He did not have any injuries, according to Petal police.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at Woodside Drive and West 1st Avenue.

Lt. John Barham from the Petal police department said it's important to pay attention to the signs by the tracks.

"The best thing to do if you can't get off is try to get out," said Lt. Barham. "You know it takes awhile for these trains to stop, it's not like a car. It takes awhile to shut down."

