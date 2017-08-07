Inmate who escaped court now in custody

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Fate Santee is now in custody. Source: WDAM

An inmate who was in court for his initial appearance and escaped court custody is now back in police custody.

Fate Santee escaped from municipal court where he was expected to have his initial appearance in downtown Hattiesburg.

Santee was captured short time later in just his underwear and hand shackles.

Santee was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance and possession of a weapon by convicted felon.

He is "allegedly" affiliated with 7-4 Hoover Street gang, according to HPD.

