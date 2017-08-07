Inmate who escaped court now in custody

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Emergency officials are on scene of a car v.s train accident in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are on scene of a car v.s train accident in Petal.More >>
Petal School District welcomed back their students this morning. Both the middle and high schools started at 8 a.m. Petal Primary, Petal Elementary and Petal Upper Elementary have a staggered start over the next few days. Students with the last names A-L will start today, and kids with the last names M-Z will begin classes tomorrow. All lower school children are expected back to school on Wednesday to start the 2017-2018 school year. This year, the school district's motto is ...More >>
Petal School District welcomed back their students this morning.More >>
An inmate who was in court for his initial appearance and escaped court custody is now back in police custody.More >>
An inmate who was in court for his initial appearance and escaped court custody is now back in police custody.More >>
Jeanette and Tom Price's love story began at USM. Tom's sister, Vivian, and Jeanette became close friends at the University.More >>
Jeanette and Tom Price's love story began at USM. Tom's sister, Vivian, and Jeanette became close friends at the University.More >>