Inmate who escaped court now in custody - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Inmate who escaped court now in custody

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Fate Santee. Source: HPD Fate Santee. Source: HPD
Fate Santee is now in custody. Source: WDAM Fate Santee is now in custody. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

An inmate who was in court for his initial appearance and escaped court custody is now back in police custody. 

MOBILE USERS: Watch this live report here

Fate Santee escaped from municipal court where he was expected to have his initial appearance in downtown Hattiesburg.

Santee was captured short time later in just his underwear and hand shackles. 

Santee was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance and  possession of a weapon by convicted felon.

He is "allegedly" affiliated with 7-4 Hoover Street gang, according to HPD.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • Alleged gang member jailed, weapon, drugs recovered in Hub City

    Alleged gang member jailed, weapon, drugs recovered in Hub City

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:50:39 GMT
    Fate SanteeFate Santee
    A Hub City man is behind bars facing multiple felony charges after an altercation led to a weapon and drugs being recovered. Fate Santee, 36, was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The incident happened in the 900 block of Dabbs Street around midnight, according to Hattiesburg Police PIO Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell. “HPD officers observed a black male, later iden...More >>
    A Hub City man is behind bars facing multiple felony charges after an altercation led to a weapon and drugs being recovered. Fate Santee, 36, was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The incident happened in the 900 block of Dabbs Street around midnight, according to Hattiesburg Police PIO Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell. “HPD officers observed a black male, later iden...More >>
Powered by Frankly