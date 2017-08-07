Current USM students celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

The Prices met at USM's Rose Garden for the interview. Tom Price has a few rose bushes in his own backyard. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

Jeanette and Tom Price's love story began at USM.

Tom's sister, Vivian, and Jeanette became close friends at the University. After graduation, Jeanette went to Baylor University to teach and Tom went into the navy. About a year later, Vivian invited Jeanette over to her home in Magnolia, Mississippi to catch up. It was there that Jeanette met Tom for the first time.

“When I saw her, she was in a little Chevrolet convertible and she had a scarf around her neck and it was blowing in the wind," said Tom Price. "I said ‘my mercy, I believe that’s her!’”

“Well he was working in the yard and he looked pretty good, for being sweaty and dirty," said Jeanette Price.

Tom would commute to Texas to visit Jeanette and one January he proposed.

"“oh it was romantic," laughed Jeanette Price.

"I reached in my pocket and got the ring out and said 'here' and fell asleep," recalled Tom Price. "It was 1 o’clock in the morning and I’ve been driving for 10 hours.”

That proposal turned into 60 years of marriage, three children and grand kids. So what's their secret?

"Hang in there," said Tom Price. "Don't ever carry a grudge."

Tom Price also credits the couple's weekly dates to the longevity of their relationship. Every Sunday after church, the Prices go out to Crescent City Grill. The couple never runs out of things to talk about. Both are active students at USM.

Jeanette takes cooking classes and Tom takes philosophy.

On August 17th the Prices will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family party. Tom's sister, Vivian, will be there.

