Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy for the next several days.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

A typical summer forecast is on tap for the rest of the week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs mainly in 80s and lows in the 70s.

Tropical Storm Franklin is in the western Caribbean Sea but it not coming towards the Pine Belt.

There are several more disturbances in the Atlantic but nothing poses any theat to the United States at this time.

Just make sure and keep an umbrella handy each day.