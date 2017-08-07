USM's Tori Bowie is the fastest woman in the world

Mississippi native Tori Bowie wins the 100 meters by one-one hundredth of a second at the 2017 IAAF World Championships. Courtesy: FloTrack

The fastest woman in the world hails from Mississippi.

Sand Hill native Tori Bowie won gold in the 100 meters at the IAAF World Championships on Sunday. The former Southern Miss track star beat out Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast by one-one hundredth of a second to win the 100m race.

It was Bowie's lean at the finish line that proved to be the difference as she clocked in at 10.85 seconds.

"I was just trying to leave it all on the track," said Bowie in an interview with NBC's Lewis Johnson. "I feel like I was close enough to try and lean. I don't know, that's just what happened."

Bowie's goal last year was to simply make the United States Olympic team. The Southern Miss product wound up bringing home three medals from the 2016 Rio Games - 200m bronze, 4x100m gold and 100m silver.

This year, Bowie became the first American woman to win world gold since 2005.

"It's a wonderful feeling," Bowie said. "I'm so happy and I feel like the hard work has finally paid off. It hasn't even sunk in yet. I'm pretty sure once I leave the track I'm going to be like, 'Am I really the world champion?'"

