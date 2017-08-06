Pink Up: Breast Cancer survivor shares courageous battle

In January Of last year, Shannon Pigott was at the Women’s Pavilion clinic in Hattiesburg for a regular appointment when she realized she was overdue for her mammogram.

After the procedure, she received a call from her doctor the next week.

“I got a phone call that the mammogram needed to be repeated and an ultrasound,” Pigott explained.

The results from the ultrasound were startling.

“The ultrasound said that I had greater than a 95 percent chance of a malignancy,” Pigott said.

From there she had a biopsy done, and the following week, she got the news that no one wants to hear.

“I got the confirmation that I had breast cancer,” Pigott said.

Pigott had an aggressive form of stage two to breast cancer.

She said her initial reaction was shock and devastation, but she knew she couldn’t give up.

“Your world starts to halt and you have to grab the bull by the horn and start fighting,” Pigott added.

That’s exactly what she did. She was fighting for herself and her family, but she’s thankful she had a strong support system.

She knew she would need them for the treatment she had to face.

“Chemo was the worst part of it, the mastectomy wasn’t as bad as I thought, and I began reconstruction at that same time,” Pigott explained.

The treatment made her lose her hair, and being a hairstylist, that was a hard pill to swallow.

“I remember just reaching up, and you could just start pulling hair out, and seeing it and. At that final moment, I remember being in my bathroom and I lost it. I broke down,” Pigott added.

She could’ve never imagined where her community of hairdressers would do next.

“They filled in the gap for me, came to my salon worked my business for me. My clients and stood in for me to keep my livelihood and my business going,” Pigott said.

Above all, Pigott said it was her faith in God that helped her win the fight against breast cancer.

I had to trust in him, as the song says, when you don’t’ move the mountains, I need you to move, I will trust in you,” Pigott said.

