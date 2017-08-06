South Mississippi Correctional Officer caught smuggling tobacco, cell phones in groin

A South Mississippi Correctional Officer is now facing charges of his own after trying to smuggle contraband into the Leakesville prison.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Marcus Nelson, 30, had a package stuffed in his groin Saturday while at work. Tobacco, cell phones and cell phone accessories were found inside the package.

MDOC said Nelson admitted to officers that he was bringing the tobacco and cellphones to two inmates who also are being investigated. In addition to being charged, he faces immediate termination.

MDOC said Nelson graduated from the department's academy in May of 2015. In a press release from MDOC, Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E Hall said no one is exempt from "Operation Zero Tolerance."

“I appreciate the officers who act when they observe that something does not look right. While I realize we will not rid the prison system of all contraband, I am determined to slow the flow, even if it means charging one of our own," said Hall.

Nelson was transported from the prison in Leakesville to the Greene County Jail and charged under state law 47-5-193, which prohibits any officer from furnishing an inmate with contraband items. Upon conviction, punishment is a minimum three years and a maximum 15 years in prison, a maximum $25,000 fine, or both.

