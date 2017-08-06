"Blessing the Backpacks" in Petal

A Petal church had a special message for children Sunday, getting ready to head back to school for a new year.

Brad Eubanks, Pastor at Petal First Baptist Church, said the entire week has been dedicated to getting the church's families ready for the first day of school, which is Monday, August 7 in Petal. At the service on Sunday, children were asked to bring their backpacks in for a special prayer.

"Probably a lot of kids that are anxious, parents that are anxious, there's a lot of excitement in the air," said Eubanks. "Sometimes we take it for granted living where we live, we've been blessed to not have any of those things that happen in other places around the country, so we want to pray for safety and protection."

Eubanks said the new backpacks represent each child heading back to school. He said Petal First Baptist Church started the special Sunday blessing about seven or eight years ago, maybe longer.

"The backpacks will represent all those kids lives that will be impacted and also pay for teachers and administrators," said Eubanks.

Eubanks said members of the church are also doing a prayer walk Sunday evening through Petal Primary School to leave encouraging notes for teachers who head back to work Monday.

"Sometimes their work can be overlooked and under appreciated, so we just want to make sure they know we appreciate them," said Eubanks.

Earlier this week, Petal First Baptist Church hosted a back to school fair, with health screenings, uniforms, haircuts and other services to the community. During the service Sunday, Eubanks said they helped 438 children.

