USM's Devin Farrior ready to take on starting center role

USM senior Devin Farrior is poised to take on the starting center role in 2017. Courtesy: WDAM

"We're going to play a lot of freshman this year," said USM football coach Jay Hopson. "That's just the reality of it."

With that reality in mind, and three starters gone from 2016's offensive line, the role of senior Devin Farrior becomes more significant.

Farrior looks to be the Golden Eagles starting center this season, replacing current New Orleans Saints rookie Cameron Tom.

"If there's one guy that I've been really impressed with on that line wise, Devin to me - I'm just seeing some big time stuff out of him right now," said Hopson on Monday. "I always talk about guys at that second level, that NFL, or that next level better be watching."

After spending the past three seasons at the guard spot, Farrior is poised to take over the center position.

However, September 2nd's season-opener against Kentucky won't be the Wayne County grad's first snaps in an Eagle uniform. Farrior took three snaps as a freshman in 2013.

"Nebraska, backed up on the five," Farrior recalled. "Getting the game handed to us but I got in. Coach [Todd] Monken was a little worried but I did it. That was my first snap and that was a really good experience. [I've] played guard for the last three years and playing guard gave me the confidence that I have now. I know what's about to happen and stuff like that. It's just confidence. You just have to have confidence playing center and being able to communicate well."

