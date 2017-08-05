Candidate hosts campaign kickoff for House District 102 seat

Kathryn Rehner hosted a campaign kickoff event for her run at the House District 102 seat Saturday.

The District 102 seat was vacated when former representative Toby Barker became mayor of Hattiesburg. Rehner, 27, is project director for the Mississippi Health Access Collaborative and said she wants to focus on "putting people first."

"I spend a lot of time in the community working with people and over the past several years, I've realized I'm tired of putting band aids on issues," said Rehner. "I have to piecemeal solutions for people who are the direct results of very specific policy decisions and I'm running for House District 102 to put people first."

Rehner said people need greater access to quality public education and healthcare and she'd like to see a more diverse job market.

"Putting people first means fully funding quality public education, drafting legislation to ensure that people have access to affordable healthcare and then supporting and investing in local industry and small businesses," Rehner said.

Missy Warren McGee, Cory Ferraez and Casey Mercier have announced plans to run for the seat.

The Special Election for House District 102 seat is on September 12, 2017.

