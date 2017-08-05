Hattiesburg man arrested in USM armed robbery

A Hattiesburg man is facing charges after an armed robbery on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.More >>
A Hattiesburg man is facing charges after an armed robbery on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.More >>
Hub City homicide victim identified.More >>
The homicide victim is identified as Cordail Miller, 26.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg has agreed to preliminary terms in a pending settlement with Gulf Restoration Network regarding the city's wastewater system. The City Council voted 5-0 in favor of the resolution during a specially called meeting on Friday. Mayor Toby Barker announced the decision following the meeting. "Today's vote allows the City of Hattiesburg to move forward regarding this lawsuit and hopefully bring this matter to a conclusion," Barker said. Gulf...More >>
The City of Hattiesburg has agreed to preliminary terms in a pending settlement with Gulf Restoration Network regarding the city's wastewater system. The City Council voted 5-0 in favor of the resolution during a specially called meeting on Friday. Mayor Toby Barker announced the decision following the meeting. "Today's vote allows the City of Hattiesburg to move forward regarding this lawsuit and hopefully bring this matter to a conclusion," Barker said. Gulf...More >>