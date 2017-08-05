Hattiesburg man arrested in USM armed robbery

A Hattiesburg man is facing charges after an armed robbery on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

University Police arrested Otis Deshun Drake, 21, around 5 p.m. Friday for the incident that happened Wednesday. Drake is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of felony possession of a weapon on school property.

Authorities said the robbery happening in the parking lot next to Century Park North residence hall complex on the Hattiesburg Campus on Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in conjunction with the incident.

UPD urges USM faculty, staff, students and visitors to take the following safety precautions to avoid becoming a victim of a crime:

Be aware of your surroundings; note details of suspicious activity or individuals

Keep vehicles doors locked and windows closed

Walk in pairs or groups when possible

Avoid dim, unlit areas

If you "see something, say something," by contacting UPD at 601-266-4986

