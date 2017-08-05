Hub City homicide victim identified

A Hub City man is dead and a woman is behind bars charged with murder in the city's first homicide of 2017.



Jonicqua Moffett, 20, is charged with murder, and is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail awaiting her initial appearance.



Hattiesburg Police responded to an altercation between the victim and suspect in the 900 block of Dabbs Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Moffett was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Hattiesburg Police Department for questioning.

The victim of the homicide was identified as Cordaeil Miller, 26.



The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.



Nobles said Miller died from what appears to be at least one stab wound to the side of the chest, and the body is being sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.



The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

