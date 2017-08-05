1 jailed in Hub City's first homicide of 2017

A Hub City man is dead and a woman is behind bars charged with murder in the city's first homicide of 2017.More >>
A Hub City man is dead and a woman is behind bars charged with murder in the city's first homicide of 2017.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg has agreed to preliminary terms in a pending settlement with Gulf Restoration Network regarding the city's wastewater system. The City Council voted 5-0 in favor of the resolution during a specially called meeting on Friday. Mayor Toby Barker announced the decision following the meeting. "Today's vote allows the City of Hattiesburg to move forward regarding this lawsuit and hopefully bring this matter to a conclusion," Barker said. Gulf...More >>
The City of Hattiesburg has agreed to preliminary terms in a pending settlement with Gulf Restoration Network regarding the city's wastewater system. The City Council voted 5-0 in favor of the resolution during a specially called meeting on Friday. Mayor Toby Barker announced the decision following the meeting. "Today's vote allows the City of Hattiesburg to move forward regarding this lawsuit and hopefully bring this matter to a conclusion," Barker said. Gulf...More >>