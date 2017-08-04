Laurel Church honors public servants

Laurel First United Methodist Church held it's "First Friday" monthly luncheon in honor of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

The church, which is located across from the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel, has been holding these luncheons since January hosting both public and private entities for a meal of fellowship and prayer.

They thanked the board for their service, their leadership and their influence.

This is what we're doing here, we're inviting all different parts of the community," said Pastor Mark Anderson. "Some of them are public entities and others are businesses, private entities, but just as a way of saying, you are not alone. You are supported not only by us but by the church at large and buy the whole community."

The church has been a part of downtown Laurel since the late 1800s.

