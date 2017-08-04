Lamar County Teacher of the Year announced

The Lamar County School District announced their “Teacher of the Year” on Friday during a ceremony held at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.



Julie Vigurie was recognized out of a field of nominees for her efforts in bringing quality education to Lamar County schools. She teaches at the Lamar County Center for Technical Education and has been in education for over 23-years.



“I don’t know what set me apart from the others in the pool of those who were nominated,” Vigurie said. “I know most of them and they are phenomenal, so it was an honor to be chosen as District Teacher of the Year.”



She says she will be driving her new car back and forth to school every day.

