Painting donated to HPD honoring fallen officers

A Hub City artist donated a painting to the Hattiesburg Police Department in honor of fallen officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.

The painting, called the “Thin Blue Line” was donated by artist Robert Williams and his wife Angela during a short ceremony on Friday.

“The painting is named the “Thin Blue Line,” which is in dedication to our officers and their camaraderie together,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker. “We can’t say enough about, but just for the community, and a person within the community to think about our department at that time is just a compliment to the department.”

Williams, who owns the The Gilded Grasshopper gallery said he did the painting just over a year and half ago, and his wife Angela, named the painting.

“My wife named it the “Thin Blue Line” and what inspired us was the fallen officers of the Hattiesburg Police Department," Robert said. “The men and women of the Hattiesburg Police Department that put their lives on the line every day and I just thought that they needed to be recognized.”

“When I looked at it, I noticed the blue line in the middle, and it made me think the blue line…and so that’s what I named it, and so it just totally associated with the department and what they put and what they do each day in service for our community,” Angela Williams said.

The painting will hang in the Deen & Tate Muster Room, where officers conduct their daily paperwork as well as morning meetings.

“It will brighten up the men’s day when they came in and look at that beautiful painting, in memory of their fellow officers,” Parker said. “You can see the black in it, it shows the darkness, and the blue line there, which shows the camaraderie between the officers, so its whatever you feel and whatever you get from the painting.”

Parker said he doesn’t know a lot about art, but said it truly is an honor to have it for the department.

“I think it will mean a lot, and I’m not a big art expert, but it’s an abstract, you can get whatever your feeling, whatever you feel about that painting, you can get it from that painting,” Parker said.

“It’s such an honor, just…it’s an inspiration, it’s just something that I can give back to the community with this painting,” Robert said.

