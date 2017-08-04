Painting donated to HPD honoring fallen officers

The Lamar County School District announced their “Teacher of the Year” on Friday, August 4, during a ceremony held at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. Julie VigurieMore >>
The Lamar County School District announced their “Teacher of the Year” on Friday, August 4, during a ceremony held at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. Julie Vigurie was recognized out of a field of nominees for her efforts in bringing quality education to Lamar County schools. She teaches at the LamarMore >>
A Hub City artist donated a painting to the Hattiesburg Police Department in honor of fallen officers, Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate. The painting, called the “Thin Blue Line” was donated by artist Robert Williams and his wife Angela during a short ceremony on Friday. “The painting is named the “Thin Blue Line,” which is in dedication to our officers and their camaraderie together,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker. “We can...More >>
