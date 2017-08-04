Alleged gang member jailed, weapon, drugs recovered in Hub City

A Hub City man is behind bars facing multiple felony charges after an altercation led to a weapon and drugs being recovered.

Fate Santee, 36, was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Dabbs Street around midnight, according to Hattiesburg Police PIO Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

“HPD officers observed a black male, later identified as Fate Santee, in a vacant lot and then he proceeded to hide behind a vehicle,” said Myers Mitchell. “Officers engaged Santee to conduct a field interview, as officers approached Santee he struck one of the officers violently in the chest causing him to fall onto the ground.”

Myers Mitchell added that Santee then fled the scene on foot, and he was apprehended after a short pursuit.

“A handgun was retrieved from Santee's person, and he was also in possession of what appeared to be crack cocaine,” Myers Mitchell said.

Myers Mitchell said that Santee is an alleged member of the 7-4 Hoover Street Gang, and he is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail.

