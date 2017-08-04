Alleged Florida murder suspect apprehended in Lumberton

A late-night traffic stop in Lumberton led to the apprehension of an alleged murder suspect wanted out of Fort Walton Beach Florida.

Jamel Barron, 31, of Lumberton, was arrested during a traffic stop in Lumberton around midnight according to Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart.

“Our officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description we were given from Fort Walton Beach Florida, that was connected in a fatal shooting,” Cowart said. “Our officer made the stop and based off information we received from Florida, took him in to custody.”

According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the shooting that allegedly involved Barron happened Thursday just before 6:30 p.m. at 107 Carson Drive.

“Upon arrival, Otis Wayne Pierson, 38, was discovered with a single gunshot wound to the chest, treated on the scene, and transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased just before 7:00 p.m.," according to a press release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. “The Police Department’s Investigations Unit are actively pursuing all leads and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information in reference to this incident should contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Investigations Unit at (850) 833-9546.”

Cowart said her agency was contacted by authorities in Florida and her officer working the nightshift was patrolling when he spotted the vehicle.

Barron was booked into the Lamar County Jail with one warrant for contempt of court on old fines from Lumberton for $1,986.56, and other charges are pending.

Cowart said her department is working with authorities from Fort Walton Beach as part of the investigation.

