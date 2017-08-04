HCLO presents "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HCLO presents "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  Performance of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" takes place August 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 each night at The Thirsty Hippo.  Another set of performances follows August 16, 17 and 18 also at The Thirsty Hippo.  Visit www.hclo.org for more details, ticket information and notes on related performances.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.   

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Alleged Florida murder suspect apprehended in Lumberton

    Alleged Florida murder suspect apprehended in Lumberton

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:20:28 GMT
    Jamel BarronJamel Barron
    A late-night traffic stop in Lumberton led to the apprehension of an alleged murder suspect wanted out of Fort Walton Beach Florida. Jamel Barron, 31, of Lumberton, was arrested during a traffic stop in Lumberton around midnight according to Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart. “Our officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description we were given from Fort Walton Beach Florida, that was connected in a fatal shooting,” Cowart said. “Our officer made the sto...More >>
    A late-night traffic stop in Lumberton led to the apprehension of an alleged murder suspect wanted out of Fort Walton Beach Florida. Jamel Barron, 31, of Lumberton, was arrested during a traffic stop in Lumberton around midnight according to Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart. “Our officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description we were given from Fort Walton Beach Florida, that was connected in a fatal shooting,” Cowart said. “Our officer made the sto...More >>

  • Homelessness: Life in the Woods

    Homelessness: Life in the Woods

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:16:25 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    Walking along a grassy field in a secluded are of Hattiesburg, you can’t help but notice a foot trail that leads to an opening in the woods.

    There’s a homeless encampment inside the woods were some of the homeless population lives.

    More >>

    Walking along a grassy field in a secluded are of Hattiesburg, you can’t help but notice a foot trail that leads to an opening in the woods.

    There’s a homeless encampment inside the woods were some of the homeless population lives.

    More >>

  • WDAM 7 Sunrise - The ADP First Friday

    WDAM 7 Sunrise - The ADP First Friday

    •   
Powered by Frankly