Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg helps students start new academic year

The following is a press release from the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg. Visit www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org for more details.



Hattiesburg, MS, (August 3, 2017) — It's back-to-school time, and the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is ready to serve elementary school children in need of assistance with school supplies and uniforms.

The Junior Auxiliary works with the counselors at local elementary schools to provide help with uniforms, backpacks, and school supplies for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

"Anyone in our local area who needs help with these back-to-school basics should contact the counselors' office at their children's school," said April Gray with the Junior Auxiliary. "The counselors then contact JA, and we try to take care of as many of the needs as possible."

Although the bulk of the project is done at the beginning of the school year, the program is also available in special situations throughout the year.

The community can get involved in the Junior Auxiliary's more than 20 different outreach programs by supporting its annual fundraiser. The first of this two-part event is a completely mobile Charity Auction, running from November 12-16. A great start to holiday shopping, this auction will provide bidders the opportunity to participate from anywhere at any time during the event. Winners will be able to pick up auction items from Camellia House on November 17, or contact Junior Auxiliary members for delivery.

The second part is JA Charity Gala, to be held December 2, 2017, at The Bottling Company in downtown Hattiesburg. Tickets to all of the events are available at www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org.

For more information about Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg, visit www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org