Heavy Equipment Operator Training at JCJC

The following is a news release from Jones County Junior College

The Jones County Junior College Workforce Development College is offering training for jobs as an entry-level Heavy Equipment Operator. The class will meet at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville on Monday and Tuesday, nights from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with hands on equipment training on Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. The first class meeting will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017, through December 16, 2017. Tuition is $714 for the Heavy Equipment Operator Training course.

This course will include lecture, simulator training and hands-on training. Trainees will learn the basic operation of excavators and dozers from the ground up with a strong emphasis on safety. Upon successful completion of this course, students will receive a Workforce Development Certificate and a National Center for Construction Education and Research transcript. To register, pay for the class, or for more information, please call Carmen Sumrall or Jennifer Hodges at JCJC at: 601-477-4114.

