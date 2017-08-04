Heavy Equipment Operator Training at JCJC

The Jones County Junior College Workforce Development College is offering training for jobs as an entry-level Heavy Equipment Operator.More >>
Last season, Bay Springs made it to the state championship for the first time in 17 years before falling 22-8 to Calhoun City. In 2017, the Bulldogs are tasked with replacing 16 seniors.More >>
