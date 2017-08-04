Forecast: Typical August weather expected this weekend.

Happy Friday Pine Belt!

Looks like a typical August forecast for the weekend into early next week.

Today through Wednesday of next week we will have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the 80s to around 90.

Although some showers and thunderstorms can occur in the morning hours, most will occur in the afternoon and dissipate at night .

Lows each night will be in in the 70s and it will be humid.

The tropics are becoming active as we have two tropical disturbances we are watching but none

of those pose a threat to our area at this time but we will watch them closely.

Have a safe weekend!