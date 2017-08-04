Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs' Derrien Lee

Last season, Bay Springs made it to the state championship for the first time in 17 years before falling 22-8 to Calhoun City. In 2017, the Bulldogs are tasked with replacing 16 seniors.More >>
Walking along a grassy field in a secluded are of Hattiesburg, you can’t help but notice a foot trail that leads to an opening in the woods.
There’s a homeless encampment inside the woods were some of the homeless population lives.More >>
The city of Ellisville now has a new place for you to enjoy your favorite book. The Ellisville Public Library cut the ribbon on a brand new courtyard located outside the library. The new courtyard includes a flower garden and a covered gazebo, which offers a nice and peaceful place to read. Mary Louise Breland, director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System said "People can go outside during the nice weather and sit outside and enjoy the library in that way. And we're hopin...More >>
