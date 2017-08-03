Boil water notice issued for some Sumrall residents

A boil water notice was issued by the Town of Sumrall for some residents on Thursday.

Approximately 100 residents will be affected from First East Street north to Highway 589, including the intersection of Preston Street north on Highway 589 to the end of the line, according to a press release from the Mississippi State Dept. of Health.

Residents are urged to use boiled water to wash dishes, wash food, making ice or cooking, brushing teeth and for drinking purposes. Residents will be notified when tests show that water is safe to consume.

