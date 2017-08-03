USM Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Graduates of the Hattiesburg Behavioral Health Court were rewarded for their dedication to the program on Thursday. Eight people were presented certificates of completion by Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans. The program benefits it's participants by giving them increased access to mental health treatment as well as accesses to other services such as job skills training, education and housing assistance. The participants were in the 18 month program ...More >>
An early morning search warrant in Lamar County landed four people behind bars facing felony charges after guns and drugs were recovered. “We ran a search warrant around daybreak at a house in the 100 block of Doc Gore Road in Sumrall,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “This was part of an extensive investigation involving drug activity at the residence.” Rigel said six people were taken into custody, and only four were charged. “During the searc...More >>
Students at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville have a new way of getting around campus. The school has purchased seventy two bikes through a grant for students to ride around campus. Dr. Tara Rouse, Chair of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Department, said "Thanks to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, we were able to purchase these bicycles. Our goal is to create a healthy atmosphere here on campus and to get people moving and active. A lo...More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has hired another member of his mayoral leadership team, and this one will be tasked with developing a strategic plan.More >>
