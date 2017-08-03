USM Police searching for armed robbery suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Source: RNN Source: RNN
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The University of Southern Mississippi Police Dept. are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. 

The robbery occurred in the parking lot next to Century Park North residence hall complex on the Hattiesburg Campus, according to a USM news release. 

The suspect is described as a 6'1 black male in his 20s with a thin build and wearing a dark gray or black shirt, dark pants, a backpack and armed with a handgun. The suspect fled west from the scene toward 38th Avenue, according to the release. 

“We believe this an isolated incident,” said Assistant Police Chief Rusty Keyes. “However, we ask that our students, faculty and staff always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity or individuals to UPD.”

UPD urges USM faculty, staff, students and visitors to take the following safety precautions to avoid becoming a victim of a crime:

  • Be aware of your surroundings; note details of suspicious activity or individuals
  • Keep vehicles doors locked and windows closed
  • Walk in pairs or groups when possible
  • Avoid dim, unlit areas

Anyone with information about this incident may call University Police at 601.266.4986.

