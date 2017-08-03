4 jailed, weapons, drugs recovered in Lamar County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

4 jailed, weapons, drugs recovered in Lamar County

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

An early morning search warrant in Lamar County landed four people behind bars facing felony charges after guns and drugs were recovered.

“We ran a search warrant around daybreak at a house in the 100 block of Doc Gore Road in Sumrall,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “This was part of an extensive investigation involving drug activity at the residence.”

Rigel said six people were taken into custody, and only four were charged.

“During the search warrant, we detained six people, four of them had active arrest warrants, and the other two we let go,” Rigel said.

  • Taffy Lewis, 36, was arrested and charged felony sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
  • James Graham, 28, was arrested and charged with felony sale of a controlled substance.
  • Michael Lewis, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
  • Shirlon Denise Holifield, 40, was arrested and charged with contempt of court, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

“We had received multiple complaints in the community about drug activity and this is a response to that,” said Rigel. “We also recovered a small amount of methamphetamine as well as multiple weapons from the residence.”

The four suspects are currently booked in the Lamar County Jail awaiting their initial appearance.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM Police searching for armed robbery suspect

    USM Police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:53:12 GMT
    Source: RNNSource: RNN

    The University of Southern Mississippi Police Dept. are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon.  The robbery occurred in the parking lot next to Century Park North residence hall complex on the Hattiesburg Campus, according to a USM news release.  The suspect is described as a 6'1 black male in his 20s with a thin build and wearing a dark gray or black shirt, dark pants, a backpack and armed with a handgun. The suspect fled west from ...

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi Police Dept. are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon.  The robbery occurred in the parking lot next to Century Park North residence hall complex on the Hattiesburg Campus, according to a USM news release.  The suspect is described as a 6'1 black male in his 20s with a thin build and wearing a dark gray or black shirt, dark pants, a backpack and armed with a handgun. The suspect fled west from ...

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg Behavioral Health Court holds graduation

    Hattiesburg Behavioral Health Court holds graduation

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:27:04 GMT

    Graduates of the Hattiesburg Behavioral Health Court were rewarded for their dedication to the program on Thursday. Eight people were presented certificates of completion by Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans. The program benefits it's participants by giving them increased access to mental health treatment as well as accesses to other services such as job skills training, education and housing assistance. The participants were in the 18 month program ...

    More >>

    Graduates of the Hattiesburg Behavioral Health Court were rewarded for their dedication to the program on Thursday. Eight people were presented certificates of completion by Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans. The program benefits it's participants by giving them increased access to mental health treatment as well as accesses to other services such as job skills training, education and housing assistance. The participants were in the 18 month program ...

    More >>

  • 4 jailed, weapons, drugs recovered in Lamar County

    4 jailed, weapons, drugs recovered in Lamar County

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:18:21 GMT

    An early morning search warrant in Lamar County landed four people behind bars facing felony charges after guns and drugs were recovered. “We ran a search warrant around daybreak at a house in the 100 block of Doc Gore Road in Sumrall,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “This was part of an extensive investigation involving drug activity at the residence.” Rigel said six people were taken into custody, and only four were charged. “During the searc...

    More >>

    An early morning search warrant in Lamar County landed four people behind bars facing felony charges after guns and drugs were recovered. “We ran a search warrant around daybreak at a house in the 100 block of Doc Gore Road in Sumrall,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “This was part of an extensive investigation involving drug activity at the residence.” Rigel said six people were taken into custody, and only four were charged. “During the searc...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly