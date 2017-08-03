4 jailed, weapons, drugs recovered in Lamar County

An early morning search warrant in Lamar County landed four people behind bars facing felony charges after guns and drugs were recovered.

“We ran a search warrant around daybreak at a house in the 100 block of Doc Gore Road in Sumrall,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “This was part of an extensive investigation involving drug activity at the residence.”

Rigel said six people were taken into custody, and only four were charged.

“During the search warrant, we detained six people, four of them had active arrest warrants, and the other two we let go,” Rigel said.

Taffy Lewis, 36, was arrested and charged felony sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

James Graham, 28, was arrested and charged with felony sale of a controlled substance.

Michael Lewis, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Shirlon Denise Holifield, 40, was arrested and charged with contempt of court, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

“We had received multiple complaints in the community about drug activity and this is a response to that,” said Rigel. “We also recovered a small amount of methamphetamine as well as multiple weapons from the residence.”

The four suspects are currently booked in the Lamar County Jail awaiting their initial appearance.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.