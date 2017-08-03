New bike program at PRCC

Students at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville have a new way of getting around campus.

The school has purchased 72 bikes through a grant for students to ride around campus.

"Thanks to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, we were able to purchase these bicycles," said Chair of Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department Dr. Tara Rouse. "Our goal is to create a healthy atmosphere here on campus and to get people moving and active. A lot of people don't think if it as exercise because they're having so much fun while riding the bicycles."

Students can rent the bikes for free for a few hours or the whole semester for $25, but they're not the only one who can use these bikes.

Students or community members who are enrolled in the free P.E. class that is available here at the Wellness Center on campus can also use the bikes. You just have to come enroll as a student and we will enroll them in the free p.e. class. It does not cost them anything.

PRCC hopes to expand the program to the Hattiesburg campus next year.

