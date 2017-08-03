New Courtyard at Ellisville Public Library

The city of Ellisville now has a new place for you to enjoy your favorite book. The Ellisville Public Library cut the ribbon on a brand new courtyard located outside the library. The new courtyard includes a flower garden and a covered gazebo, which offers a nice and peaceful place to read. Mary Louise Breland, director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System said "People can go outside during the nice weather and sit outside and enjoy the library in that way. And we're hopin...More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi Police Dept. are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. The robbery occurred in the parking lot next to Century Park North residence hall complex on the Hattiesburg Campus, according to a USM news release. The suspect is described as a 6'1 black male in his 20s with a thin build and wearing a dark gray or black shirt, dark pants, a backpack and armed with a handgun. The suspect fled west from ...More >>
Graduates of the Hattiesburg Behavioral Health Court were rewarded for their dedication to the program on Thursday. Eight people were presented certificates of completion by Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Jerry Evans. The program benefits it's participants by giving them increased access to mental health treatment as well as accesses to other services such as job skills training, education and housing assistance. The participants were in the 18 month program ...More >>
An early morning search warrant in Lamar County landed four people behind bars facing felony charges after guns and drugs were recovered. “We ran a search warrant around daybreak at a house in the 100 block of Doc Gore Road in Sumrall,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “This was part of an extensive investigation involving drug activity at the residence.” Rigel said six people were taken into custody, and only four were charged. “During the searc...More >>
