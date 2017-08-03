New Courtyard at Ellisville Public Library

The City of Ellisville now has a new place for you to enjoy your favorite book. The Ellisville Public Library cut the ribbon on a brand new courtyard located outside the library.

The new courtyard includes a flower garden and a covered gazebo, which offers a nice and peaceful place to read.



"People can go outside during the nice weather and sit outside and enjoy the library in that way," said Director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System Mary Louise Breland. "And we're hoping that even more people in the Ellisville area will come and enjoy the library and all of its facilities".



The library named the courtyard after former, long-time Ellisville Mayor Tim Waldrup and his wife Patricia, who were instrumental in getting the library built and making it what it is today.

Breland said the library is quite excited about their new addition and they're hoping you'll stop by.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.