Hornet's nest resembling screaming face found in MS woman's yard

The nest is several feet tall and resembles a face. Source: Brenda Montgomery.

A Columbia woman said her husband found a massive hornet's nest that looks like a screaming face.

Brenda Montgomery said her husband was cutting some brush on their property two weeks ago when he stumbled across the nest.

"It looks like that painting The Scream," said Montgomery.

Montgomery said it is several feet tall, and one of the biggest nests she has ever seen.

"We are going to leave it alone until Winter comes," Montgomery said.

She said that when it gets cold, the hornets will abandon the nest. She said they will take it down and keep it.

"I have never seen anything like it."

