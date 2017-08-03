Jones County Sheriff's Department school supplies giveaway

Shoppers gear up for first day of school. Source; WDAM

The Jones County Sheriff's department are giving away school supplies today.

The giveaway will be from 10 a.m. and end this afternoon at 12 p.m.'

The giveaway will be in the following locations:

Sharon Community Center (924 Sharon-Moss Rd)

Gitano Community Center (18 Spillway Rd)

Glade Community Center (Dog Leg Rd)

Moselle Community Center (Moselle Park Rd)

Pendorff Community Center (5516 Hwy 11 North Ellisville Blvd.)

For more information call JCSD Public Relations (601)-428-315

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.