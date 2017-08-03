Forecast: Rainy weather expected.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

We are forecasting a cloudy and humid day with a chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms as well with highs in mid 80s.

For Friday into the weekend expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms each and it will remain humid with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

A similar pattern looks to continue at least into the first part of next week.

Have a great day and just keep an umbrella handy!