JCJC’s Clarke County Center now offering EMT Basic course

Jones County Junior College’s Workforce College will be offering an EMT Basic class at the Clarke County Center in Stonewall.More >>
Jones County Junior College’s Workforce College will be offering an EMT Basic class at the Clarke County Center in Stonewall.More >>
At 6 feet, 5 inches, 250 pounds, it is difficult to think of West Jones High School junior defensive end Byron Young as any family’s baby. But Young indeed is following in the football cleats of three elder brothers, Regrick, Kendrick and Brandon, at West Jones, and he very well could be the best of the bunch. “He has a huge upside,” West Jones coach Scott Pierson said. “He’s only a junior, but he’s kind of become the leader of our team. He has th...More >>
At 6 feet, 5 inches, 250 pounds, it is difficult to think of West Jones High School junior defensive end Byron Young as any family’s baby. But Young indeed is following in the football cleats of three elder brothers, Regrick, Kendrick and Brandon, at West Jones, and he very well could be the best of the bunch. “He has a huge upside,” West Jones coach Scott Pierson said. “He’s only a junior, but he’s kind of become the leader of our team. He has th...More >>
Hattiesburg's leaders are working on a plan to improve the drinking water in the city.More >>
Hattiesburg's leaders are working on a plan to improve the drinking water in the city.More >>