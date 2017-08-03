JCJC’s Clarke County Center now offering EMT-Basic course

The following is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College’s Workforce College will be offering an EMT Basic class at the Clarke County Center in Stonewall. Classes begin on Monday, August 21, and will meet on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. The cost of the one-semester program is $600.

Admissions requirements are the same as the credit program on the Ellisville campus of JCJC. Requirements include: Must be 18 years of age and have a High School Diploma or an equivalent; Completed JCJC EMT Application for Admission (EMT-Basic Application); Scored 10 or higher on the TABE or have a 16 or higher on the ACT; Current Immunizations including Hepatitis-B; Physical exam completed to ensure student can meet job demands of a Paramedic; a current health-care provider CPR card; and an FBI background check or affidavit.

Upon completion of the EMT-Basic course, successful students will be eligible to test for the national certification of EMT. For more information, contact the instructor, Clarke County Center Director, Jody Buchanan at jody.buchanan@jcjc.edu or call the Center at, 601-601-659-0622.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.