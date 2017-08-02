Collins woman charged with child neglect

A Collins woman has been charged with child neglect after authorities were called to a Jones County hospital regarding a three-month-old infant.

Jones County Sheriff's Investigators were called to the South Regional Medical Center Emergency room on Aug. 1 concerning a possible case of child abuse. A three-month-old male was brought to the hospital after a concerned citizen reported that the child had marks on him, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release.

According to investigators, the infant had red bruising on his stomach, legs, foot and face. He also had marks on the side of his face that were determined to be bite marks from another child, possibly his one-year-old sister.

Investigators determined that the child was in the custody of Kayla Reeves, 23, of Collins, at the time the marks and bruising were made, according to the release. She was initially charged with Felony Child Abuse, but was later changed to Child, Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect.

If convicted, she could face 10 years in prison. This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.

