Collins woman charged with child neglect

A Collins woman has been charged with child neglect after authorities were called to a Jones County hospital regarding a three-month-old infant. Jones County Sheriff's Investigators were called to the South Regional Medical Center Emergency room on Aug. 1 concerning a possible case of child abuse. A three-month-old male was brought to the hospital after a concerned citizen reported that the child had marks on him, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press rele...More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snake in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
Three teens have been charged with attempted armed robbery in Laurel, according to police.More >>
Wednesday, William Carey broke ground on a new Tatum court.More >>
