CPSC, makers issue recall of magnetic building sets

By Doug Morris, Producer
UNDATED (WDAM) - A choking hazard prompts the recall of thousands of children's magnetic building sets.

The recall involves two styles of Panelcraft Rainbow magnetic building sets: The Rainbow Dream Builder and the Rainbow Solid Builder.   The corner welds can break, causing the panels and frames to separate and release magnets during play.  

Panelcraft can be reached at www.panelcraft.com or, toll-free, at 1-888-288-7615.

