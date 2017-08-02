JBS USA recalls thousands of pounds of ground beef

UNDATED (WDAM) - A North Carolina company recalls ground beef -- because it may contain shredded pieces of styrofoam.

JBS USA, Inc., is recalling nearly 5000 pounds of beef sold in two-pound black styrofoam plastic-wrapped trays labeled "Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck 80 percent lean 20 percent fat."

The beef has a production date of July 15 with the case code of 541640. The problem was discovered when the company was alerted to shredded pieces of plastic foam in the meat.

Contact JBS USA at www.jbssa.com or 1-970-506-8000 for more details on the recall.

