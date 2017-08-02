Three teens charged with attempted armed robbery

Three teens have been charged with attempted armed robbery in Laurel, according to police.

On Friday July 28, officers responded to the 100 block of Brown Circle in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

According to LPD, the victims claimed that three males had attempted to rob them of their money by use of a handgun. Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.

The following suspects were later arrested:

Terrance Hicks 17

Johndarius Dorsey 16

Tyler Hasberry 15

All three suspects are being treated as adults and face one count of attempted armed robbery, according to police.

All three suspects had their initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday where their bonds were set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

