Faith Ministries hosts back to school rally

SANDERSVILLE (WDAM) – Faith Ministries' back to school rally takes place August 4 at 6 p.m. at 607 South Front Street. Guest speaker is Charles Hamilton, a former major leaguer with the Kansas City Royals. For more details, call 601-426-3100 or 601-283-5728.
Wednesday, William Carey broke ground on a new Tatum court.
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.
