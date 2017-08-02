Faith Ministries hosts back to school rally - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Doug Morris, Producer
SANDERSVILLE (WDAM) –  Faith Ministries' back to school rally takes place August 4 at 6 p.m. at 607 South Front Street.  Guest speaker is Charles Hamilton, a former major leaguer with the Kansas City Royals.  For more details, call 601-426-3100 or 601-283-5728.

