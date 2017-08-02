WCU breaks ground on new Tatum court and academic building

The tornado that hit the pine belt in January forced William Carey University to demolish Tatum court. It was the university's oldest building. Tatum court was home to several offices and classrooms. Wednesday, William Carey broke ground on a new Tatum court and a new academic building.

“Tatum court is the center of everything. It’s the hub for student services and the administrative offices. It will be coming back in a new and modern structure,” said President Tommy King.

The university has already completed construction on the gym, as well several other buildings on campus. The Green science building is installing elevators which will be completed by the end of August, and construction has begun on the new Ross and Johnson dorms.

The new dorms will replace the two dorms destroyed by the tornado.

The school of business building is also under construction. The building was thought to be a complete loss after the tornado, but construction on the building is expected to be completed by October.

Executive Vice President Scott Hummel spoke about the strength of the university.

“It reveals the character of the university. In times of crisis and disaster, we discover who we really are. Carey strong is much more than just a slogan, it’s a demonstrated reality of who we are,” said Hummel.

All of the construction projects are expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.