Deputy injured, suspect shot in Marion County

A safety checkpoint in Marion County led to an altercation that wounded a deputy and a suspect.

Around midnight Wednesday morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office was conducting a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 586 and Highway 587 in the Foxworth community when a vehicle came up to the checkpoint.

According to the sheriff, deputies asked the driver, Stephen Kitchens, to step out of the vehicle after he could not produce a valid license.

Kitchens refused, and fled from the scene, according to a news release issued by the department.

Kitchens vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Highway 98 West and Highway 35 South a short time later.

According to the sheriff, deputies began to attempt to take him into custody when he refused again and began a physical altercation.

Deputies tased Kitchens, who they say was armed with a knife.

Kitchens then struck a deputy with his vehicle in an attempt to flee from the officers, according to the sheriff. The sheriff said another deputy then fired shots at Kitchens and struck him in the leg.

According to the sheriff, Kitchens fled after shots were fired and was taken into custody on Highway 98 West and Firetower Cutoff.

The deputy received medical treatment for his leg and was released from the hospital a short time later, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff also said that Kitchens was transported to Forrest General Hospital where he is listed as stable with non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, no driver's license, and possession of paraphernalia.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

