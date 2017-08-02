Deputy injured, suspect shot in Marion County

A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
A safety checkpoint in Marion County led to an altercation that wounded a deputy and a suspect.More >>
A safety checkpoint in Marion County led to an altercation that wounded a deputy and a suspect.More >>
After four dynamic events, the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series will present its first double-billed concert Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. in Chain Park featuring the Como Mamas and the Southern Komfort Brass Band.More >>
After four dynamic events, the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series will present its first double-billed concert Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. in Chain Park featuring the Como Mamas and the Southern Komfort Brass Band.More >>
Lumberton's new mayor has one thing on his mind: jobs.More >>
Lumberton's new mayor has one thing on his mind: jobs.More >>