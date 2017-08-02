Forecast: Rain chances on the way up.

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Big changes are on the way in our weather after having some very nice weather on Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds will be on the increase today with highs in the upper 80s but little to no rain is expected.

The rain machine starts to kick in on Thursday with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.

For Friday into the weekend showers and thunderstorms look likely with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.