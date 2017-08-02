Levitt AMP Music Series Continues Aug. 4 with Como Mamas, Southern Komfort Brass Band

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

After four dynamic events, the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series will present its first double-billed concert Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. in Chain Park featuring the Como Mamas and the Southern Komfort Brass Band.

The Como Mamas will perform from 7-8:30 pm, filling Chain Park with their gospel soul sound that captured the attention of New York recording label Daptone Records. Ester Mae Smith has been singing with sisters Angela Taylor and Della Daniels since they were children growing up in the Panola County, Miss. town of Como, but it was only when Daptone Records decided to visit Como’s Mt. Mariah Baptist Church in 2006 to record anyone who wanted to sing that the Como Mamas were discovered.

For this concert, presented through a partnership between the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series and Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Como Mamas performance will feature hits from their latest album, Move Upstairs, which was released last May. This will be the fifth concert in the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series, presented by The University of Southern Mississippi School of Mass Communication, the City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

Continuing with the gospel sound while adding some jazz, blues, R&B and funk will be the Southern Komfort Brass Band, a nine-member band out of Jackson, Miss. that arrived on the scene in 2010. Described as an “instant party,” the Southern Komfort Brass Band presents their high energy New Orleans style brass performance from 8:30-10 p.m.

“When we were first awarded the Levitt Grant, Ebenezer Baptist Church had Chain Park reserved on Aug. 4 and 5,” said Jonathan Pluskota, assistant professor at Southern Miss and the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg project director and producer. “We reached out to Pastor Wilson and his staff to partner up for the concert and for the entire series. We worked with them to find acts that would ignite the community, energize their event, and represent Mississippi’s heart and soul – the Como Mamas and Southern Komfort Brass Band do exactly that.

“It’ll be an evening of soulful, energizing great music and camaraderie for all and a great way to mark the halfway point of the series.”

For more information about the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series, contact the Southern Miss School of Mass Communication and Journalism at 601.266.4258 or at www.usm.edu/Levitt. The full schedule and park rules are available in the July issue of Signature Magazine.

