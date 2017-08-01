Hattiesburg Mayor Announced two new additions to administration team

The Following is a press release--

Today, Mayor Toby Barker announced two additions to his administrative team, including Betsy Mercier as his office manager and Maryann Harris as administrative assistant to Kermas Eaton, city clerk.

“Customer service is a top priority for our administration, and it’s important that we set a high bar when any person walks into our office.” said Barker. “I believe Betsy and Maryann will bring great enthusiasm and work ethic to the day-to-day operations of the city.”

Mercier is a native of Hattiesburg, a graduate of both Sacred Heart Catholic School and The University of Southern Mississippi. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in education, with endorsements in reading literacy and English. Prior to joining the city’s administrative team, she taught second grade at Sacred Heart and directed Barker’s transition team.

Harris has worked with the City of Hattiesburg 19 years, serving as an administrative assistant in the offices of planning, urban development, and the mayor’s office. During her time with the city, she’s also worked with the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and served as an event coordinator for the Office of the Mayor. She is a recipient of the Clyde Kennard Distinguished Community Service Award.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved