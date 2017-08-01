Hattiesburg Mayor Announced two new additions to administration team

The Following is a press release--
Today, Mayor Toby Barker announced two additions to his administrative team, including Betsy Mercier as his office manager and Maryann Harris as administrative assistant to Kermas Eaton, city clerk.
“Customer service is a top priority for our administration, and it’s important that we set a high bar when any person walks into our office.” said Barker. “I believe Betsy and Maryann will bring great enthusiasm and work ethic to the day-to-day operations of the city.”
Mercier is a native of Hattiesburg, a graduate of both Sacred Heart Catholic School and The University of Southern Mississippi. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in education, with endorsements in reading literacy and English. Prior to joining the city’s administrative team, she taught second grade at Sacred Heart and directed Barker’s transition team.
Harris has worked with the City of Hattiesburg 19 years, serving as an administrative assistant in the offices of planning, urban development, and the mayor’s office. During her time with the city, she’s also worked with the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and served as an event coordinator for the Office of the Mayor. She is a recipient of the Clyde Kennard Distinguished Community Service Award.
The Following is a press release-- Today, Mayor Toby Barker announced two additions to his administrative team, including Betsy Mercier as his office manager and Maryann Harris as administrative assistant to Kermas Eaton, city clerk.More >>
The Following is a press release-- Today, Mayor Toby Barker announced two additions to his administrative team, including Betsy Mercier as his office manager and Maryann Harris as administrative assistant to Kermas Eaton, city clerk.More >>
A Hub City woman is behind bars and facing a felony child neglect charge after authorities said she left her two children home alone.More >>
A Hub City woman is behind bars and facing a felony child neglect charge after authorities said she left her two children home alone.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
When you turn on the faucet, do you wonder what chemicals may come out? Do you rely on bottled water for you and your family? A new database is available for you to look at chemicals in water samples from thousands of utility companies from across the country, including over 50 in Mississippi. =More >>
When you turn on the faucet, do you wonder what chemicals may come out? Do you rely on bottled water for you and your family? A new database is available for you to look at chemicals in water samples from thousands of utility companies from across the country, including over 50 in Mississippi.More >>
UPDATE: Collins Police have confirmed that a missing woman and her two children have been found safe.More >>
UPDATE: Collins Police have confirmed that a missing woman and her two children have been found safe.More >>