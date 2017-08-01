Hub City woman jailed for felony child neglect

A Hub City woman is behind bars and facing a felony child neglect charge after authorities said she left her two children home alone.

Adriana Nix, 23, was arrested Monday by Hattiesburg Police in the 400 block of North 38th Avenue according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

“Officers responded to a report of her two children being left at home alone,” said McLemore. “Her two children were both under the age of three, and the tip came in from an anonymous caller.”

Nix was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with one count of felony child neglect.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.