Petal boy bitten in face by snake

A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.

Braxton was bit in the face by a water moccasin on July 26th, around 3 p.m. while swimming in a creek by his home.

“He was air lifted to the Children's hospital in Jackson, MS where he received 8 vials of anti venom injection and was placed into a medical induced coma,” said Samantha Waldrop via a Face Book post regarding his condition.

The following is from a FaceBook post from Samantha Waldrop:

On July 27, The doctor gave him several more dosages of steroids before they stopped the medicine (for the induced coma) so that he could begin the process of waking up on his own. They pulled his tube out later that evening. He finally woke up some time on July 28. Braxton has been doing awesome, until today, July 29, around the three o'clock time. He begin having difficulties breathing. The doctors ended up putting him back on life support. As of what I know right now, he will keep the tube unit Monday; they will be taken Braxton to the operating table to have a scope ran down to check everything out. As I know more I will post but please just be in pray for him and his family. Thank you all!

A gofundme page that was set up for Braxton, with the following information.

Braxton was swimming in the Creek at the neighbor’s house, when he was crawling out the water, and a water moccasin launched at him and struck him in the face, his brother Trey saw the snake launch at his n snatched the snake off him and tossed it away. Braxton was immediately rushed to Forrest General Hospital, where he received 8 veils of antivenom, and was put on Life Support and they flew him to Jackson UMMC Pediatric Hospital where he is placed in ICU. The family is in need of food and bedding and personal material while Braxton is in the hospital, if anybody can donate anything we would be gratefully appreciated. Thank you from his family.

Snake Safety tips from MSDH:

Signs and symptoms of envenomation may include any or all of the following:

Fang Marks

Intense Local Pain

Rapid Swelling

Discoloration

Oozing of Blood from the Fang Marks

If fang marks are present but there is little or no pain, swelling, or discoloration and the bite is dry, envenomation is probably minimal. Many snakebite victims are discharged from the hospital within 24 hours and recover with no long term effects.

Despite this fact, you should always seek medical evaluation of a snakebite injury. First Aid for Snakebites If victim is not arousable or is not breathing call for an ambulance. For assistance call MRPCC at 1-800- 222-1222.

1. Calm and reassure the victim.

2. If the snake is still in the area do not attempt to kill or catch it unless it poses an immediate danger to you or the victim. Try to remember what the snake looks like so that you can identify it from pictures in the emergency department.

3. Remove all items that may restrict circulation in the affected extremity. Watches, bracelets, rings, gloves or shoes may pose a problem as the area swells.

4. Immobilize the affected area as much as possible. Attempt to keep the bite at or slightly below the level of the heart.

5. Wash area thoroughly but do not rub or scrub as this may promote absorption of the venom.

6. Attempt to keep the victim from moving rapidly about while evacuating to transportation.

7. Take victim to the nearest medical facility as quickly as possible.

Do not give the victim anything to eat or drink, particularly alcohol. Do not place the affected area in ice. Do not make any cuts or apply suction to the area. Do not attempt to give antivenin. Do not administer pain or anti-anxiety medications. Do not apply a tourniquet. Illustration courtesy of Mississippi State Cooperative Extension Service

Venomous Snakes in Mississippi:

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake

Canebrake Rattlesnake

Carolina Pigmy Rattlesnake

Dusky Pigmy Rattlesnake

Western Pigmy Rattlesnake

Eastern Cottonmouth Moccasin

Western Cottonmouth Moccasin

Southern Copperhead

Eastern Coral Snake

